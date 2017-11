By Scott T. Sterling

The holiday season is upon us, and Sia is ready for it.

The singer has shared “Snowman,” a warm ballad from her first-ever holiday album, Everyday is Christmas, due to debut on Nov. 17.

“Snowman” is the second advance track from Everyday is Christmas, following the reveal of the upbeat first single, “Santa’s Coming for Us.”

Check out Sia’s latest holiday tune below.