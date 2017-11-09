Taylor Swift’s Cats Can’t Wait for ‘Reputation’ to Drop Either

By Scott T. Sterling

Anticipation for Reputation has hit critical levels, and not even Taylor Swift’s cats are immune.

With the world waiting with bated breath for Reputation to be unleashed tomorrow (Nov. 10), the singer has shared the anticipation gripping the Swift household with a pair of Instagram posts.

Both posts star her famous cats, Meredith and Olivia.

In the first post, one of the kitties is seen sitting upright by a window, looking forlornly at the shore below. “Waiting for #reputation like…,” reads the post’s caption.

The other post features Swift and her cat starring in slack-jawed anticipation at the camera with the same caption.

See both images below.

Waiting for #reputation like... A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:30am PST