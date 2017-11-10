LA Parades, Celebrations To Mark Veterans Day Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Veterans Day will be marked in Los Angeles County Saturday by parades in the San Fernando Valley and Long Beach, a music festival at the Port of Los Angeles and celebrations at Veterans Affairs campuses in West Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The 14th annual San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission Hills and proceed south on Laurel Canyon Boulevard for 1.1 miles.

The time corresponds with the date in 1918 of the armistice that ended World War I.

An opening ceremony will be held at 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Brand Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Parade rules limit participation to veterans, Marines, soldiers, sailors, Air Force and Coast Guard personnel, high school bands, ROTC units and Naval Sea Cadets.

More than 100 veterans groups will participate in the parade, along with Alvin I. Solomon, a U.S. Army private in World War II who will turn 101 Dec. 23, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

A squadron of Condor planes used in World War II training missions will fly in formation over the parade route from 11:35-11:40 a.m.

The grand marshal will be the Moorpark-based veterans advocacy group American Veterans United. The services it provides include assisting surviving spouses obtain benefits, dependents receive education benefits and financial hardship assistance to veterans.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s Hawthorne-based SpaceX was also paying tribute to its veterans Friday. SpaceX says at least 13 percent of its staff has served it in the military. It told CBS2 veterans are a perfect fit for the company, because military men and women have the skills needed to build rocket ships.

SpaceX is part of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s veteran’s hiring initiative to get 10,000 veterans full-time jobs by the end of 2017. The mayor’s office said that, with the help of SpaceX and about 200 other companies, it surpassed that goal.

The Long Beach parade will begin at 10 a.m. at South Street and Elm Avenue. It will proceed east on South Street to Atlantic Avenue, then north on Atlantic Avenue to Harding Street.

A Veterans Day celebration will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue from South Street. It will include a career expo for veterans, livetribute concert, “ninja-style” obstacle course, a beer garden, kids zone,

The second annual Veterans Day Music Festival will be held from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. in front of the Battleship Iowa, which is docked at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

An opening ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-San Pedro, and Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

Health and wellness checks will be offered along with free self-guided tours of the battleship for veterans and current service members with valid military identification. A discounted $11 admission for tours is available for family and friends accompanying veterans and service members.

