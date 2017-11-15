Kanye West Expecting Baby Girl with Kim Kardashian

By Sarah Carroll

It’s another girl for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Kim accidentally confirmed the gender of their third child during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Yes, @KimKardashian did just accidentally tell the world the gender of her baby. pic.twitter.com/clBxCKPvAL — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 15, 2017

Kardashian threw a shower for baby #3 over the weekend and when her eldest child North started opening up some of the gifts, she said, “Mom, you know since baby sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all okay for baby sister.”

West and Kardashian are using a surrogate this time around, but North doesn’t seem to mind. “She’s so excited,” Kim told Ellen. “Let’s see if it lasts.”

