AMPLIFY 2017



featuring Steve Aoki, Krewella, Kiiara & Grandtheft presented by Jeep Cherokee

March 18th at the Shrine Expo Hall

Tickets on pre-sale Wednesday, March 1st at 10am. CODE: AMPLIFY17

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 3rd at 10am at axs.com.

Ticket prices:

Pre-Sale – $48.50 + fees

On-Sale – $54.50 + fees

This is an 18+ show