Enter for your chance to win passes to an advance screening of TABLE 19 on Tuesday, February 28th at Arclight Hollywood.

Anna Kendrick stars in TABLE 19, a hilarious new movie about a group of misfits seated together at the “outcast” table at a wedding. Featuring a talented ensemble cast, TABLE 19 proves that friendships – and even a little romance – can happen in the most unlikely places. TABLE 19 opens in theaters on Friday, March 3.