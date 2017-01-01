Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To TheFitExpo at the Anaheim Convention Center

Enter now for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to TheFitExpo Anaheim. Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th at the Anaheim Convention Center, presented by Bodybuilding.com.

TheFitExpo is your headquarters for Healthy Fun for the whole family. Come get inspired with over 300 exhibitors to visit you can get tons of free samples from your favorite health and fitness products. You can watch live competitions like Weightlifting, Martial Arts, Ninja Obstacle Course, Dodgeball, Fitness Model Search, Group Exercise, Healthy Living Pavilion, Kids Zone and so much more! Plus, you can meet your favorite internet fitness celebrities like Fitness Guru Billy Blanks, CT Fletcher, UFC Co-Founder Rorion Gracie, Lexy Panterra, Caitlin Rice, and so many more!!

For complete details and to plan your expo experience visit www.TheFitExpo.com

Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th – Anaheim Convention Center. Get your tickets for only $25 a day, or $40 for both days at https://www.thefitexpo.com/TFEAN_tickets.shtml

