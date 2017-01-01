Enter To Win 17th Door Haunted House Tickets!

The 17th Door Haunted House heads to Fullerton with an all new terrifying Prison Maze Nightmare!

The West Fullerton Shopping Center is now home to one of the scariest, most intense, and most interactive haunted houses in the country. The 26,000 guests who attended The 17th Door last Halloween season will be thrilled to learn the creators have an all new prison maze and a Virtual Reality experience (add-on) in store for 2017. This year’s haunt will be larger and longer (over 35 minutes), more intense, and more suspenseful with a new theme, new location, all new rooms, and more innovative scares! Will you be able to make it through all 35 minutes of terror and escape all 17 doors? Or will you cry “Mercy?” Open now through October 31. Tickets available at www.the17thdoor.com. Located at The West Fullerton Shopping Center: 1851 W. Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833