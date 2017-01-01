Enter To Win A 3-Night Trip To San Diego

sdt kidsfree facebook 851x315 opt1 Enter To Win A 3 Night Trip To San Diego

Enter below for your chance to win a trip to San Diego from Visit San Diego, including a 3-night stay at Paradise Point and 4 tickets to SeaWorld San Diego!

San Diego extends an invitation to enjoy Kids Free San Diego this October! During the month-long celebration, kids will be treated like royalty with free admission to attractions, meals on the house and tons of other great perks throughout San Diego. With over 100 offers, big fun is in store for kids with savings that parents will love.

Tucked away on Mission Bay, Paradise Point, a Destination Hotel, is a 44-acre island hotel located minutes from SeaWorld San Diego. This plush resort and spa features California bungalow-style guestrooms amidst tropical gardens, meandering lagoons and a one mile beach that encircles the island.

seaworld san diego logo san diego tag Enter To Win A 3 Night Trip To San Diego

paradise point island resort highres Enter To Win A 3 Night Trip To San Diego

cafecoyotelogowithtext Enter To Win A 3 Night Trip To San Diego

Comments are closed.

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live