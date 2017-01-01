Enter To Win A 3-Night Trip To San Diego

Enter below for your chance to win a trip to San Diego from Visit San Diego, including a 3-night stay at Paradise Point and 4 tickets to SeaWorld San Diego!

San Diego extends an invitation to enjoy Kids Free San Diego this October! During the month-long celebration, kids will be treated like royalty with free admission to attractions, meals on the house and tons of other great perks throughout San Diego. With over 100 offers, big fun is in store for kids with savings that parents will love.

Tucked away on Mission Bay, Paradise Point, a Destination Hotel, is a 44-acre island hotel located minutes from SeaWorld San Diego. This plush resort and spa features California bungalow-style guestrooms amidst tropical gardens, meandering lagoons and a one mile beach that encircles the island.