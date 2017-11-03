Enter To Win A $50 Veggie Grill Gift Card!

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Veggie Grill!

Veggie Grill is making Thanksgiving easy for you this year with three options. You can pre-order their NEW VG Thanksgiving feast, dine-in on Thanksgiving or get their Turkey Dinner Sandwich available for a limited time only.

Feed the entire family on Thanksgiving with Veggie Grill’s NEW VG Thanksgiving Feast! Enjoy a stuffed holiday roast and all the veggie fixings for only $69.95. Must pre-order online at veggiegrill.com/thanksgiving by November 19th while supplies last.

Craving leftovers? Order the Turkey Dinner Sandwich in-store or online for $10.95. Available for a limited time only.

Don’t want to cook? Bring family and friends to Veggie Grill and experience the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner offered at select locations for $11.95 on Thanksgiving Day only! Visit veggiegrill.com/thanksgiving for more information.