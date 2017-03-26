Enter to Win A Four Pack of Tickets to Discover the Dinosaurs at Fairplex Pomona

Venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth at Discover the Dinosaurs UNLEASHED! Experience up-close encounters with a lifelike Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king T-Rex in this walk-thru exhibit. Kids become junior paleontologists as they dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones. Visit the Kid’s Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, Dino Raceway, Mesozoic Mini Golf, crafts and more. It’s family fun of prehistoric proportions!

Enter for a chance to win a family 4 pack to Fairplex, Pomona on March 25-March 26, 2017

Vouchers good for either Sat or Sun 9am-7pm