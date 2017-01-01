Enter To Win A Shudder Subscription & ROKU Premiere!

Enter below for your chance to win a one-year subscription to Shudder, plus a ROKU Premiere!

From AMC Networks, Shudder brings you the best collection of thrillers, suspense and horror, available to stream anywhere. Don’t miss Let Me Make You a Martyr, starring Marilyn Manson. Stream all of your favorite Halloween classics including Evil Dead and Hellraiser, only on Shudder. New on Shudder this week – Found Footage 3D, a clever horror film about the making of a fictional 3D horror film in the tradition of Scream. Streaming exclusively on Shudder.