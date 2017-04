Tacos & Beer 5k run Kicks off a fun and festive Cinco de Mayo weekend. After the run, get rewarded with Tacos and Beer (for 21+) at the Tacos & Beer Festival with a BAJA beer garden, live mariachi music, live bands, DJs, games, including a mechanical bull, a piñata breaking party, and a Cinco de Mayo costume contest So Bring the Mexican sombrero, serape, folklore skirts, the maracas, la guitar, el borracho, la muchacha.

Enter to win access for two below!