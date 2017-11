Enter below for your chance to win a pair of GA 2-day passes to Countdown, Insomniac’s annual New Year’s Eve Festival returning to the NOS Events Center in Southern California on Saturday December 30th and on New Year’s Eve!

Ring in New Year’s Eve weekend with deadmau5, Porter Robinson, Diplo, Galantis, Yellow Claw, Alison Wonderland, DJ Mustard and more across 3 epic stages. Bring your good vibes and check the full lineup and purchase passes at CountdownNYE.com.