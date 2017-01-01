Enter To Win DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park Tickets!

gotg disney Enter To Win DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE® Park Tickets!

The spell is cast!  Halloween Time is back and now 97.1 AMP Radio wants to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park  Friday, October 13th to experience Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark! and help Rocket save Groot!

Caller 9 to 877-971-HITS will win 4 tickets to Disney California Adventure® Park.  Plus, you may run into Booker, who will be broadcasting live from the Park!

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! is bringing an entirely new ride experience to Disney California Adventure® Park for just six weeks – and it’s only happening after dusk each night from now to October 31!  It’s a Halloween Time Exclusive!

The good news?  The rescue attempt during Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was a complete success.  But the bad news?  Groot was left behind!  Even worse.  The Collector’s Fortress is now in a complete state of emergency.  Proceed with caution!

Your mission: join Rocket as he returns to the fortress to distract the monsters within – and escape with his little buddy in the process!

Discover a brand-new story, song, media and special effects in Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark while you can – this mission only takes place during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort®.

Enter below for another shot to win!

Comments are closed.

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live