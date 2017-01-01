Enter To Win LA Cookie Con 2018 Passes!

The LA Cookie Con and Sweets Show is returning for its 4th year at the Anaheim Convention Center on February 10 & 11, 2018! Sweets enthusiasts can enjoy free samples from over 275 local shops and national brands, meet their favorite foodie TV stars, watch baking demonstrations, and participate in hands-on workshops.

This year’s celebrity lineup includes Saturday’s headliners Duff Goldman of Food Network fame, Ron Ben-Israel “Cake Wars”, “Sweets Genius” and Olivia Sanabia star of Amazon’s “Just Add Magic”.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.lacookiecon.com.