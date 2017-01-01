Enter to Win Tickets to a Screening of ‘Everything Everything’

Enter for your chance to win access for two to the screening of of Everything Everything on May 17th at AMC Burbank 16.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the romantic drama “Everything, Everything,” based on the bestselling book of the same name by Nicola Yoon.

What if you couldn’t touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face…or kiss the boy next door? “Everything, Everything” tells the unlikely love story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly, the boy next door who won’t let that stop them.

Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together…even if it means losing everything.

“Everything, Everything” stars Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) as Maddy and Nick Robinson (“Jurassic World”) as Olly. The film also stars Ana de la Reguera (“Sun Belt Express”) and Anika Noni Rose (“Dreamgirls”).

IN THEATERS MAY 19