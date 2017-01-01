Enter to Win Tickets to Eat Drink Vegan

Eat Drink Vegan: The Vegan Beer & Food Festival returns to the Rose Bowl & Brookside Golf Course on May 27th! Enjoy unlimited pours of 250+ drinks including craft beer, wine, kombucha, craft soda, cold brew and tea, food from 100+ restaurants, food trucks and carts and shop 100+ vendors in the Green Saturday vegan marketplace. The festival will take place on the concourse of the Rose Bowl & in the Brookside Golf Course from 2-9pm. VIP tickets include 2 hour early entry, access to the VIP lounge and specialty pours in the lounge. Tickets are on sale now & going fast!