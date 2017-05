Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Long Beach Pride 2017 on May 20th & 21st at Marina Green Park in Long Beach!

The 34th Annual Long Beach Pride Festival will be May 20th and 21st along Shoreline Drive. Both days will feature headliners on all 5 stages – Chaka Khan, Jody Whatley and SRL are headlining the Main stage. Enjoy entertainment, food, vendors and parade on Sunday. Visit longbeachpride.com to purchase tickets.