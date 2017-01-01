Enter To Win Tickets To See Magic Mike Live In Las Vegas

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS, plus we’re throwing in one-night hotel for you and a guest at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, dinner for two, VIP Meet & Greet with the MAGIC MIKE LIVE cast after the show, and $100 for travel expenses.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is the all new show at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino that was conceived and directed by Channing Tatum and based on the hit films “Magic Mike” and “Magic Mike XXL”. MAGIC MIKE LIVE gives guests an immersive, first-class entertainment experience. With sexy and daring themed dance and strip routines and one-of-a-kind acts from a wildly diverse cast of performers, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic strip tease spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat.

Purchase your tickets now at magicmikelivelasvegas.com.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE is created for guests 18 and older.