Enter to Win Tickets to the Advance Screening of CHiPS

CHIPS combines the comedic talent of writer, director, star, Dax Shepard and Michael Pena in an unlikely “bromance” of partners who go undercover in the California Highway Patrol. Shepard plays an aging motocross champion who is trying to put his life and marriage back together and Pena is a cocky Federal agent investigating a major heist. CHIPS opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 24.

