PHOTOS: Khalid in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio

Photos: AMP Electric Summer Pool Party #2 with Zedd and FriendsJuly ended with a bang as 97.1 AMP Radio celebrated yet another energetic, and fun-filled pool party.

#AMPElectricSummer Car Giveaway: Gabby Wins a VW E-Golf

AMP Electric Summer Pool Party #1 with Khalid

Halsey in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio

Niall Horan in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio