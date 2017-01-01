Studio 97

97.1 AMP Radio’s mobile DJ truck, STUDIO 97, will be cruising the streets with AMP swag, goodies, and Marquis Organic Energy Drinks! Check out the dates and locations below!

 

7/13:
OC Fair Ticket Stop
Hooters – 2438 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806
6:30pm-8pm

7/15:
LAPD Event
700 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
9am-11am

7/21
626 Night Market
Santa Anita Park – 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
3pm-1am

7/29
LA Film School
6353 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
9am-11am

8/4:
Brew at the Zoo
LA Zoo – 5333 Zoo Dr. Los Angeles, CA  90027
7pm-11pm

8/11
626 Night Market
Santa Anita Park – 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
3pm-1am

8/25
OC Night Market
88 Fair Drive. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
4pm-12am

8/26
LA Film School
6353 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
9am-11am

