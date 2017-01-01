We Can Survive 2017 Set Times & FAQs

The 5th Annual We Can Survive hits the Hollywood Bowl this Saturday, October 21st!

Get everything you need to know about the show below!

Set Times

4:30PM: Doors

6:00PM: Khalid

6:30PM: Sam Hunt

6:55PM: Kesha

7:20PM: Lorde

7:45PM: Sam Smith

8:45PM: Alessia Cara

9:15PM: Macklemore

9:45PM: Harry Styles

10:15PM: P!nk

*Subject to change

You can also hang with 97.1 AMP Radio at our LIVE Broadcast starting at 3pm at the Museum Patio with Booker! We’re pre-partying at the Hollywood Bowl, and it’s open to the public until 5:30pm.

Posting about the show? Tag us in your pics @971AMPRadio on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook and use #WeCanSurvive.

You should also add us on Snapchat for all of the backstage exclusives: @AMPRadioLA!

Venue policies:

All patrons are subject to search, and all items may be inspected by security upon entry into the theater. Gates open 90 minutes prior to showtime at the Bowl (subject to change). No tailgating permitted.

All patrons, age 2 and up, must have a regular-priced ticket and sit in their ticketed location. Children under age 2 do not require a ticket. These concerts are not recommended for young children.

Not Permissible in the Theatre during Lease Events:

Alcohol and/or controlled substances. You may purchase alcohol inside.

Umbrellas and chairs.

Cameras, audio, video recording equipment, and selfie sticks

Glass (including drinking glasses) and aluminum cans, regardless of content.

No Drones are allowed on site at any time.

Reusable liquid containers (such as Camelbak or Nalgene bottles).

The following are allowable in the Bowl:

Picnic baskets and coolers no larger than 15″ by 22″ long by 15″ high.

Factory sealed non-alcoholic plastic bottles, one liter in size or less.

Re-useable containers (such as Tupperware) holding food

Blankets or seat cushions.

Please also see the information on the Theater Policies page.

Security

Your safety is our top priority. In addition to already existing measures, we have implemented new security features to enhance the safety and overall concert experience for everyone. Please give yourself ample time to get to your seats (arrive at least 30 minutes prior to your ticketed time).

Metal Detectors – There are walk through metal detectors at all entrance points. This process is like those used at most major stadiums and arenas. When going through the metal detectors, please be aware that bags, hats, cell phones, cameras, tablets, computers and any large metal items need to be removed and shown to the attendants. Belts, coins, keys and wallets do not need to be removed from your person or pockets. You will continue to be able to bring picnics and other items you normally bring to concerts.

Mid Gate – To help everyone enter the venue with ease, we have expanded the Mid Gate entrance. The Mid-Gate is located just up the hill from the Main Gate on the west edge of parking lot A. (West Gate is also available as normal.)

Be safe: if you see something, say something. To report an incident discretely during an event, text keyword BOWL to 69050.

We ask that everyone comply to our Code of Conduct.

Smoking

By law (LACC 17.04.645), smoking is not permitted on the Hollywood Bowl grounds, except in designated areas. Violators are subject to removal. Smoking in any other areas could lead to arrest and would be considered a misdemeanor. Please refer to the map below for the areas at the Bowl designated for smoking.

Cameras and Recording Equipment

Flash photography, professional camera or recording equipment and the following items are prohibited:

Cameras with detachable lenses

Any form of camera stand (monopods included)

Selfie sticks

Audio/video recording devices

Computer tablets

Laser pointers

Drones

Parking

Click here for parking information.