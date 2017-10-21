We Can Survive Lineup & Event Details

We Can Survive is coming to the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21st, 2017 starring:

ALESSIA CARA, HARRY STYLES, KESHA, KHALID, LORDE, MACKLEMORE, P!NK, SAM HUNT, AND SAM SMITH

TICKET INFO

Price: $49-$249 + fees

Ticket Limit: 4 tickets

This is an all-ages event

American Express card members, get your tickets Tuesday, September 12th at 10AM PST-Thursday, September 14th at 10PM PST before they go on sale to the public!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 15th @ 10AM PST at all Ticketmaster outlets.

$2 from every ticket sold benefits YSC | Young Survival Coalition

