Win ‘Monster Trucks’ Advance Screening Tickets

Enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to an advance screening of Monster Trucks at AMC Burbank 16 at 10am on January 7th!

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. In theaters January 13th!