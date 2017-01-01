Win Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Tickets!

It’s Thrills by Day, Fright by Night at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS with horrifying state-of-the-art mazes and scare zones, including the new Dead End and Damned ‘N Disguise and the return of the Suicide Squad Experience and the largest outdoor maze, Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising!

Only at Six Flags Fright Fest can you spend all day on the biggest collection of coasters around, including Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle and more AND then stay through the night to experience a haunted scream park like no other!

There’s nowhere to hide and no escaping the fright…beware of ghosts and goblins around every turn! You want to win your way in?

Be Caller 9 at 877-971-HITS when you hear the cue to win two tickets to Six Flags Fright Fest, plus FREE maze wristbands!! Tune in during these hours…

Monday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p

Tuesday: 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p

Wednesday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, 7p

Thursday: 8a, 10a, 12p, 2p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 8p

Friday: 7a, 8a, 9a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 3p, 4p

OR enter below for another shot to win!