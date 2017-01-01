Win the Ultimate Gold Toe Back-to-School Prize Pack & $50 Cash Card

Enter below for your chance to win the Ultimate Gold Toe Back-to-School Prize Pack, including an assortment of Gold Toe socks and a $50 cash card.

Leading sock brand, Gold Toe, wants to help students start the new school year off on the right foot by sprucing up their back-to-school wardrobe.

From colorful activewear to 6+1 bonus packs, Gold Toe has an assortment of quality apparel fit for any student.

Going beyond solely looking fashionable, for more than 80 years Gold Toe has designed its socks and apparel for long lasting and comfortable wear, making them the ultimate back-to-school necessity.

Purchase Gold Toe products now at department stores nationwide including Macys, Kohl’s and JCPenney and online at goldtoe.com