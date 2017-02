Win Tickets to WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live comes to The Honda Center Tuesday, February 14th . See John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose and many more WWE superstars. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.ticketmaster.com, Honda Center Box Office Or Charge-by phone 800-745-3000.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to WWE SmackDown at Honda Center on February 14, 2017. One grand prize winner will win a pair of VIP tickets to WWE SmackDown at Honda Center on February 14, 2017 and a pair of VIP tickets to Monday Night Raw @ Staples Center on February 20, 2017